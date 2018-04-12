Top Under-18 seeds progress in Trinity Cup

TT’s Kobe James in action during a Trinidad Trinity Cup 2018 Mens Doubles match yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

THE TOP seeds, in both the boys and girls Under-18 sections, of the ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup 2018, progressed with relative ease into their respective quarter-final stages yesterday.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, in second round action, the number one ranked boys Under-18 player Blaise Bicknell of the United States ousted Daniil Savelev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 while, in the girls Under-18 category, Sasha Wood of the US blanked Gabrielle Leslie of Barbados 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys Under-18 division, second seed Alfredo Casso of Mexico got the better of Mark Dancuart of Puerto Rico 6-3, 6-4; third seed Rafael Grovas of Puerto Rico whipped Pedro Cadavid Ballesteros of Colombia 6-2, 6-1 while fourth seed Milledge Cossu of the US defeated Renato Gonzalez Jorquera of Chile 6-0, 7-5.

Seventh seed Andrew Mariados of the US brushed aside Gabriel Hurtado of Colombia 6-4, 6-0, but the other three seeds were sent packing.

American Juan Bianchi whipped fifth seed Joao Pedro Alcantara of Brazil 6-0, 6-3; Jiri Krouzek of Czech Republic rallied from a set down to eliminate sixth seed Christopher Heck of Canada 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 and Zvonko Bencedic of Great Britain eased past eighth seed Donte Armbrister of the Bahamas 6-2, 6-2.

With regards to the girls Under-18 action, second ranked Sofia Rojas eliminated fellow American Sifa Butcher 6-1, 6-3; third ranked Remika Ohashi of Japan swept past Amy Kaplan of the US 6-3, 6-3; fourth ranked Jackeline Lopez of the US overpowered Ana Jaramillo of Curacao 6-0, 6-2 and eighth ranked Genevieve Quenville of Canada trounced Isabelle Exsted of the US 6-1, 6-1.

In other results, Sandra Alonso of Spain got past fifth ranked Sydney Clarke of the Bahamas 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2; Luciana Kunkel of Austria overcame the challenge of sixth ranked American Kriti Williams 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 while the remaining TT singles participant, Anya King, fell to a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Venezuela’s Estefania Gonzalez.Action will continue today from 9 am at the Tacarigua facility.

Other Results –

Under-18 Division –

Boys Doubles quarter-finals: Joao Alcantara (Brazil)/Kemal Karagozoglu (Turkey) bt Nama Heman (India)/Andrew Mariados (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Blaise Bicknell (USA)/Milledge Cossu (USA) bt Juan Bianchi (USA)/Pedro Cadavid Ballesteros (Colombia) 6-2. 6-3; Alfredo Casso (Mexico)/Rafael Grovas (Puerto Rico) bt Pedro Branco Diavan (Brazil)/Kobe James (TT) 6-3, 6-2; Zvonko Bencedic (Great Britain)/Rehab Gracias (India) bt Donte Armbrister (Bahamas)/Christopher Heck (Canada) 7-5, 6-2.

Girls Doubles quarter-finals: Jackeline Lopez (USA)/Remika Ohashi (Japan) bt Rachel Caplan (USA)/Amy Kaplan (USA) 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; Sydney Clarke (Bahamas)/Kriti Williams (USA) bt Yin Lee Assang (TT)/Chloe Weekes (Barbados) 6-0, 6-0; Sandra Alonso (Spain)/Estefania Gonzalez (Venezuela) bt Genevieve Quenville (Canada)/Khyanna Singh (St Vincent) 7-6(7), 6-4; Sofia Rojas (USA)/Sasha Wood (USA) bt Isabelle Exsted (USA)/Kaylah Ming (Bermuda) 6-2, 6-2.