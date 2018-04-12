Stuart Young’s stepdaughter abducted

Stuart Young

THE stepdaughter of Minister in the Ministry of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, was snatched from the Crystal Stream, Diego Martin home of a friend she was visiting shortly before 7.50 pm today.

Sources at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit said Christiana Sankar was taken away by armed men in a white van. Police responded promptly to the report made by eyewitnesses, and by 8.30 pm the area was locked down as a search was carried out for the girl. They were also seeking surveillance footage from CCTV cameras. Young was told of the incident moments after it happened and he called Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Efforts to reach Young were unsuccessful.