Shamfa gets warm welcome from Sport staff

Shamfa Cudjoe, newly appointed Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, received a warm welcome at the Ministry’s Head Office at St Clair, Tuesday, as she assumed her new portfolio. On hand to greet the Minister were Nicolette Duke, Permanent Secretary, Marcia London -McKellar, Deputy Permanent Secretary, other Ministry officials and staff.

At a media briefing at her new office, the Minister indicated that she was humbled to continue to serve as a member of Cabinet and was honoured to be able to serve in any capacity to which she is called.

Minister Cudjoe added that sport is very much linked to tourism and in this regard, she will continue to have partnerships and work hand in hand with all stakeholders to build on the diversification process for this country.

The Minister also emphasised her passion for youth development, having been a youth activist, a CARICOM Youth Ambassador, a United Nations Youth Ambassador, vice president and later president of the Tobago Youth Council and a participant in the Regional Youth Parliament initiative.

The Minister also extended congratulations to Commonwealth 100m gold medallist, Michelle-Lee Ahye and 50m butterfly silver medallist, Dylan Carter for their historic and remarkable achievements at the 2018 Games currently taking place in the Gold Coast, Australia. She also applauded the recent successes of the CARIFTA athletics and swim teams who competed at the just concluded Games in Bahamas and Jamaica respectively.

In her closing remarks, Minister Cudjoe committed to building on the successes in sport, and heightening and deepening the interactions with all stakeholders to raise the profile of youth engagement in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a press release, Minitry staff said they were looking forward to working with Cudjoe to promote holistic sport development and youth empowerment.