Schools Track and Field takes off on April 19

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Track and Field Association (TTSSTFA), officials of the NAAA and Ministry of Education on a site visit of the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday, ahead of the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships. From left: Arnold Ramlogan (Committee member), Durly Lucas (NAAA representative), Shelly Slater (Cirriculum Officer, Ministry of Education), Dr Philip Allard (TTSSTFA president), Janelle Edwards (TTSSTFA vice-president/IAAF-Technical Official) and Andy Joseph (TTSSTFA Secretary).

SHERDON PIERRE

The Trinidad and Tobago Secondary School Track and Field Association (TTSSTFA) will be hosting the 2018 Secondary Schools Championship from April 19-20 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. The Championship, which will be sponsored by Sunshine Snacks and Blue Waters, was launched yesterday at Olympic House, Port of Spain.

Ninety secondary schools throughout the country were invited and the TTSSTFA executive hopes there will be a huge participation at the two-day event. The age-groups that will be contested are Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and 17+. The highlight events on day one will be the 100m and 400m races, and day two will have the 200m, 800m and 5,000m races. The various field events and relays will be on both days.

President of TTSSTFA, Dr Phillip Agard said yesterday, “We are asking the students, teachers, and the public to come out and support because we have two days of top class track and field activities.

This year, we have added the Championship Magazine – which is like a souvenir – and it includes information on the participating athletes and much more.” Curriculum Officer of Physical Education and Sport at the Ministry of Education, Shelly Slater, stated, “The Ministry of Education supports and provides young people with opportunities to achieve success. Its main thrust is to develop skills, values and attitudes, to become productive citizens, and it is the Ministry of Education’s belief in the full integration of physical education and sport in the education system.”

Slater continued, “We at Ministry of Education are also committed to providing opportunities to allow the talents of the nation’s youths to find a platform for expression, and we are proud of the contribution that these Championships would have made to develop our athletes at the Carifta level and global stage.”

She added, “Not too long ago, the likes of Michelle-Lee Ahye, Reyare Thomas, Darrel Brown just to name a few would have featured at these Championships.”

The entrance fee for the meet is $10 for students and $20 for adults.