Scarlet Ibis poached again

Although the fine for poaching the scarlet ibis is expected to increase 100 fold, with an additional two year imprisonment, poachers are still going after the national birds according to police. Central Division police led by Sgt Persad were in Chase Village between 10 pm on Monday and 3 am on Tuesday and arrested a 37-year-old woman for possession of a .38 revolver and seven rounds of ammunition. While there they were told there were men hunting the birds in Felicity.

They made no arrests but seized a shotgun believed to be used in the illegal hunting of the birds.

The fine for the offence is $1,000, with plans to increase it to $100,000.