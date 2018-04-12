Presidential PLOTT thickens

Gillian Wall, co-founder of non-governmental organisation Powerful Ladies of TT (PLOTT), hit back at critics on social media yesterday afternoon over what has been described as “erroneous” information. A message circulated on social media by PLOTT, suggested President Paula-Mae Weekes refused to act on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s advice and appoint former Sport Minister Darryl Smith as a Minister in the Ministry of Housing. Wall issued a release after in which she clarified the earlier statement and said remarks from the Office of the President referring to inaccurate reports were not directed at her or PLOTT. She added that the President, through her release, referred to a social media message, whereas the PLOTT release was circulated to mainstream media houses.

“In today’s release, the Office of the President rightfully so, advised on the inaccuracy of this message and also took the opportunity to inform the public on the requirements of our constitution with regard to the appointment of Cabinet Ministers.

“Our release sought to share ‘our understanding of information’ currently in the public domain about the President’s alleged ‘refusal to appoint and swear in Mr Smith’, however very specifically and deliberately does not confirm this information.”

Newsday contacted Wall for additional clarification on the release. She said it was aimed at reiterating PLOTT’s support of Smith’s dismissal and said it was a simple misunderstanding on the part of the public. She stressed there was also need to understand the difference between the words “objection” and “refusal” in relation to reports of the President revoking Smith’s appointment. In the release, Wall commended President Weekes for the clarification and extended her objection to the appointment of any minister accused of sexual harassment.