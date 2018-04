President: Michelle-Lee is a ‘shero’

PRESIDENT Michelle Lee Ahye today said TT sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye is a "shero" for this country's little girls and boys to emulate. In a statement, the President hailed Ahye's victory in the 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Monday. "I am delighted for her and for our country. Ms. Ahye’s mother generously declared that this medal belongs not only to Michelle but also to the nation," Weekes said.