Jereem wins gold in controversial finish

TT’s Jereem Richards competes in his men’s 200m heat at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

TT got its second gold medal and third medal at the Commonwealth Games after Jereem Richards clocked 20.12 seconds in a photo finish with England's Zharnel Hughes at Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast Australia.

Richards matched Hughes stride for stride with about 30 metres to go, when Hughes flayed his left arm and smacked Richards in the face.

The blow caused Richards to lose momentum as Hughes tipped him in a photo finish for the gold. Both sprinters were credited with a time of 20.12.

Upon official review, however, Hughes was disqualified and Richards upgraded to gold.

The decision is currently being protested by England.