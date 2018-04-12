Historic Ruff and Tuff 6 on April 28

Local representative of Gracie Jiu Jitsu Warren Gill, left, manager of the Ruff and Tuff MMA tournament Jason Fraser and Secretary General of the National Olympic Wrestling Federation Roger Evelyn answer questions from media at a press conference for the tournament at the National Cycling Centre in Couva yesterday.

In what promises to be the largest and most action-packed combat sports event in the Caribbean, over 40 athletes from 20 different countries are preparing to do battle as four titles are up for grabs for the sixth annual Ruff and Tuff Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament on April 28. The event, organised by Jason Fraser, kicks off at the National Cycling Centre in Couva later this month.

Remarking on the number of different fighting styles being featured, and the number of athletes expected to participate, Fraser said he is optimistic the event will renew interest in TT as a destination for sport tourism.

“It’s a tremendous success for us. This can only boost our sport tourism with the amount of effort invested. We believe that too many Caribbean fighters travel to the United States to participate in competitions. It’s time we brought people to the Caribbean,” Fraser said.

In a landmark initiative, European sports broadcaster Eurosport is expected to air the tournament in select countries in Western Europe next month. Fraser says this is tremendous and will give TT greater exposure as a destination for sporting events.

The event will feature boxing bouts, Sambo matches, grappling, and MMA fights, including the long-anticipated main bout between local powerhouse Joash Walkins and Brazilian heavyweight Julio Rodrigues.

Ruff and Tuff 6 also features world-renowned mixed martial artist and referee Herb Dean, who will be moderating the final championship fights for the evening. Dean, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete, has experience with an estimated 5,000 bouts.