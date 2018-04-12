Fraser wants 10 acres for combat sports

Manager of the Ruff and Tuff Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament and combat sport enthusiast Jason Fraser yesterday welcomed recently appointed Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe to the sport fraternity and made his first request of her. Fraser is asking for 10 acres of land for the development of facilities for boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and other combat sports. Citing the success of local fighters in tournaments overseas, he said there was great potential in TT’s local athletes.

Fraser made the remarks during a press conference at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, yesterday, expressing optimism that the future of sport – specifically combat sports – was in good hands with Cudjoe’s appointment. He said in the past, combat sports have not gotten enough support and recognition by governments, despite their growing popularity and the impressive performances of local fighters abroad.

“It’s time for us to have a home for combat sports in TT. I know for a fact that when the Jiu-Jitsu guys go to any event abroad, there are always medals and trophies to bring back. We have some girls in Jiu-Jitsu that always perform well. Boxing also never fails us. Combat sports has a very impressive track record. Through our sambo fighters, we have won 78 medals for this country.”

Fraser also issued a special invitation to Cudjoe for the tournament on April 28 at the National Cycling Centre, and said the reputation of combat sports in TT spoke for itself.