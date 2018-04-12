Cheers and jeers as demonstrators clash at High Court ruling on buggery law

A member of the LGBTQI+ community celebrates the judge's ruling outside the Hall of Justice Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

It was an emotional scene on the steps of the High Court in Port of Spain as scores of pro LGBTQI activists celebrated a victory that the buggery laws were one step closer to being removed after presiding judge, Justice Devendra Rampersad deemed the laws as unconstitutional and null and void.

The activists, many of whom were clad in gay pride insignia and waved rainbow-coloured flags, were moved to tears when they heard of the ruling in what many have described as a landmark case in TT's history.

Despite a brief confrontation between the activists and some members of the Jamaat -al-Muslimeen on the steps of the High Court which led to the intervention of officers of Guard and Emergency police who promptly dispersed the crowd from the steps.

Speaking with reporters after the ruling was made public, gay-rights activist and head of the campaign to repeal the buggery laws, Jason Jones expressed satisfaction with the ruling and said he was more relieved knowing the justice system and TT society as a whole were closer to accepting the LGBTQI community.

As Jones and his supporters emerged from the court, they were approached by former People's National Movement (PNM) activist Christine Livia aka "Twiggy," who expressed her disapproval of homosexuals and said such practices were not welcome in Trinidad.

Earlier, Abu Bakr told Newsday he and his followers remained opposed to any form of homosexuality and described these acts as deviations from the word of God.