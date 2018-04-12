Amputee, 3 others testify against Vicky

Amputee Arnold Lallbeharry gave evidence yesterday during the preliminary inquiry into the million-dollar cruise-ship fraud charges against former travel agent Vicky Boodram, her ex-husband and their company. Lallbeharry, 53, of Calcutta Settlement No 2 in Freeport, was the first of four witnesses who testified before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in San Fernando First Court.

The former truck driver, who is diabetic, testified for about 30 minutes while seated in his wheelchair. He was allegedly defrauded of $21,000 on October 6, 2015. Two documents were tendered into evidence.

Boodram, 34, and businessman Ravi Arjoonsingh are facing 107 charges linked to the cruise ship packages offered in 2010 by the now-defunct- Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Ltd.

The charges against the duo are that on dates between May 2010 and January 2011, at La Romaine, with intent to defraud, they procured and caused to be paid, delivered or transferred to themselves and their company sums of money by virtue of a Wells Fargo standard letter of credit. The money totalled $1,331,900. Sgts Bassarath and Seecharan laid the charges.

It is alleged that Boodram and Arjoonsingh took money from people for cruises which never materialised. Bertrand Ramsundar of Tabaquite also testified yesterday.

He is a former supervisor with WASA. Next to take the stand was Elton Noel of Caratal Road in Gasparillo followed by Joel Nangoo of Jordan Hill in Princes Town.

Collectively these three witnesses were allegedly defrauded of $34,000 in September 2010. Attorney Jagdeo Singh represented Arjoonsingh while attorney Richard Isaac represented Boodam. The magistrate adjourned the case to April 26.