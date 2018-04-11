US coast guard inspects Galleon Passage

THE UNITED States Coast Guard inspected the Galleons Passage and will continue to do so in preparation for its journey to Trinidad. Latest tracking of the vessel bought by the Government from China, revealed that it would have left port Honolulu, Hawaii midnight today. A release issued yesterday from the corporate communications unit of the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) stated that the Galleons Passage experienced delays on Tuesday in securing clearance to enter the Honolulu port due to a tight docking schedule.

It further stated, “Inspections by the United States coast guard - Port State Control Department, commenced on Wednesday and are ongoing.”

The NIDCO release stated that while the boat was docked, routine checks were undertaken and once completed, bunkering operations began and the vessel would leave port for the journey to Acapulco, Mexico, as it continued its journey to Trinidad. The Galleons Passage will then sail to Cuba from Acapulco where an upper deck is to be outfitted and seats installed.