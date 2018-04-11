TT duo beaten in boys Under-18 singles

THE TT duo of Ebolum Nwokolo and Alex-Jaden Durand suffered straight-set defeats yesterday, in their respective first round boys Under-18 singles matches, in the ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup 2018.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, Nwokolo fell to a 6-0, 6-3 loss to sixth-seed Christopher Heck of Canada while Durand was trounced 6-0, 6-0 by Puerto Rico’s Mark Dancuart.

Those defeats mean that no TT player is left in the boys Under-18 singles department.

In other matches in the boys Under-18 singles, second seed Alfredo Casso of Mexico spanked Curt Seifert of Barbados 6-0, 6-1; fourth seed Milledge Cossu of the United States whipped Pedro Branco Diavan of Brazil 6-1, 6-3 while Andrew Mariados of the US cruised past John Chin of Jamaica 6-2, 6-3.

Also in the group, Gabriel Hurtado of Colombia overcame Jacobi Bain of the Bahamas 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Jiri Krouzek of Czech Republic edged Nama Heman of India 7-6(9), 6-1 and Renato Gonzalez Jorquera of Chile blanked Stephen Slocombe of Barbados 6-0, 6-0.

Other Results –

UNDER-18 DIVISION –

Boys Doubles: Blaise Bicknell (US)/Milledge Cossu (US) bt John Chin/Stephen Slocombe (Barbados) 6-1, 6-1; Nama Heman (India)/Andrew Mariados (US) bt Dunstan Leslie (TT)/Maxx William (St Lucia) 6-3, 6-1; Zvonko Bencedic (Great Britain)/Rehab Gracias (India) bt Jordan Mukerji (Canada)/Ebolum Nwokolo (TT) 6-3, 6-1; Juan Bianchi (US)/Pedro Ballesteros (Colombia) bt Renato Gonzalez Jorquera (Chile)/Gabriel Hurtado (Colombia) 6-3, 6-4; Joao Alcantara (Brazil)/Kemal Karazgozoglu (Turkey) bt Curt Seifert (Barbados)/Ian Turner (US) 6-2, 6-2; Donta Armbrister (Bahamas)/Christopher Heck (Canada) bt Jacobi Bain (Bahamas)/Jiri Krouzek (Czech Republic) 6-4, 6-2; Pedro Diavan (Brazil)/Kobe James (TT) bt Zidan Dottin (Barbados)/Romani Mayers (Barbados) 6-2, 6-2; Alfredo Casso (Mexico)/Rafael Grovas (Puerto Rico) bt Russell Armstrong (British Virgin Islands)/Mark Dancuart (Puerto Rico) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

Girls Doubles: Isabelle Exsted (US)/Kaylah Ming (Bermuda) bt Eva-Lily Ellingham (Great Britain)/Kimberly Sabga (TT) 6-1, 6-3; Genevieve Quenville (Canada)/Khyanna Singh (St Vincent) bt Luciana Kunkel (Australia)/Morgan Whitlock (USA) 6-1, 6-0; Rachel Caplan (US)/Amy Kaplan (US) bt Kryshelle Cudjoe (TT)/Victoria Koylass (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Yin Lee Assang (TT)/Chloe Weekes (Barbados) bt Aleia De Buretel (US)/Anya King (TT) 6-3, 3-6, 10-3; Sydney Clarke (Bahamas)/Kriti Williams (US) bt Ana Jaramillo (Curacao)/Gabrielle Leslie (Barbados) 6-4, 6-1; Sandra Alonso (Spain)/Estefania Gonzalez (Venezuela) bt Sifa Butcher (US)/Anouk Ma-Ajong (Suriname) 6-3, 7-5.

UNDER-14 DIVISION –

Boys Singles Quarter-Finals: Daniel Cabelleros (Guatemala) bt Ethan Wong (TT) 6-3, 6-4; Sebastian Sandoval (Mexico) bt Joaquin Guilleme (Nicaragua) 6-4, 6-2; David Rodriguez (TT) bt Kyle Kerry (TT) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Emmanuel Munoz (Dominican Republic) bt Luca Shamsi (TT) 6-1, 7-5.

Girls Singles Quarter-Finals: Deborah Collado (Guatemala) bt Shauna Valentine (TT) 6-1, 6-0; Sibley Charles (Antigua/Barbuda) bt Aalisha Alexis (TT) 7-5, 7-5; Kaylee Kirivong (US) bt Keesa Lee Young (TT) 7-5, 7-6(3); Ximena Morales (Guatemala) bt Cameron Wong (TT) 6-1, 6-2.