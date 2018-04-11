Tobago teen on burglary charge

A 15-year-old boy has appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate charged with burglarising the home of a 50-year-old woman of Union Village, on Thursday March 29.

The minor appeared before Magistrate Annette McKenzie on Tuesday April 3, where he pleaded not guilty to the offence and was released on his own bond. The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday April 24. The victim secured her home at 10 pm on Wednesday March 27, and retired to bed. Around 1.45 am the following day, the victim was awakened by noises and observed the minor, whom she knows, in her bedroom.

She quickly raised an alarm and her son and a neighbour held the boy until Scarborough Police arrived.

The minor was subsequently arrested and conveyed to the Scarborough Police Station, where he was later charged by WPC Linda Joefield, of the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department.