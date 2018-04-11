South retain SSCL Girls Interzonal title

Members of the South Team after their victory yesterday.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

SHANIA ABDOOL smashed an unbeaten 125 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, as she led her South Zone team to victory over Central Zone in the final of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Girls Interzonal Championship.

The defending champions ended their innings on 203 runs for the loss of three wickets after 20 overs. Abdool exquisitely reached her century off 78 balls, inclusive of 20 fours.

In response, Central only mustered 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets after 20 overs. Shunelle Sawh made 30 runs and Daylia Alexander contributed 16 runs for Central but, despite efforts to revive their innings, the target always seemed a bit too far for the visitors to attain.

Shalini Samaroo took three wickets for 16 runs for the South side. And Abdool was awarded the Woman of the Match trophy for her performance with the bat.

In the third-placed playoff match, the North/North East Zone ousted their opponents, the East Zone, by 35 runs in a shortened 10-over version. The Northerners posted a total of 73 for the loss of six wickets with Alysa Guevera top-scoring on 16 runs. In reply, the East Zone were restricted to 38 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 10 overs.

Aysa Gomez claimed three wickets for four runs with the ball as North/North East placed third in the SSCL Interzonal Championships.