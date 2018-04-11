Sando man charged Murder of Tobago woman, 90

Rudy Bissoon, charged for the murder of elderly Tobagonian Neila Samuel, 90.

TOBAGO BUREAU

Rudy Bissoon, 52, a painter from Gopaul Street, Diamond Village in San Fernando appeared on Wednesday evening before a Scarborough Magistrate charged with the murder of pensioner Neila Samuel, 90, of Milford Road, Shaw Park. Bissoon appeared before Magistrate Brian Dabideen.

Samuel’s body was found in the bathroom on March 29. On Tuesday, officers of the Tobago Homicide Investigations Bureau received directions from the DPP to charge Bissoon with murder. A friend of Samuel saw her Nissan Juke being driven in the Crown Point area by an unfamiliar person on March 29 and called the police, who intercepted the car and arrested the driver.

Officers who went to Samuel’s home, detected a foul stench and later found her body. Her prosthetic leg was found close by. An autopsy was done last week Tuesday at the Scarborough Mortuary. Samuel’s is Tobago’s third murder for 2018.

Bissoon also appeared before Dabideen charged with grievous bodily harm to Seema Naitram on March 4, at Bobby’s Bar off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Arouca. This matter was transferred to the Arima Magistrates Court.

Police asked when will Bissoon be transferred to Trinidad to appear in the Arima Magistrates Court. Magistrate Dabideen said the process of transferring Tobago inmates is lengthy and prisoners previously sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, have spent up to four months there, with no idea when Coast Guard officials can help return them to Tobago.

In the past, prisoners were transported between the islands in a holding cell on the Super Fast Galicia or the T&T Spirit. There is currently no vessel to transport Tobago prisoners to and from the islands. Bissoon will therefore remain in Tobago until whenever he can be transported to Trinidad and then back to Tobago. The murder case was adjourned to April 25.