Richards speeds to men’s 200m semis

TT’s Jereem Richards competes in his men’s 200m heat at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday.

JEREEM RICHARDS, the bronze medallist at last year’s IAAF World Championships in London, England, advanced to today’s semi-final round of the men’s 200-metre semi-finals, as the 2018 Commonwealth Games continued yesterday at the Gold Coast, Australia.

The 23-year-old TT sprinter won heat five, in the preliminary round phase, with a time of 20.33 seconds.

Another TT runner who will feature in the semis is Kyle Greaux, who defeated his rivals in heat eight in 20.67.

But Nathan Farinha did not have such good fortune, as he placed third in heat six in 21.62.

The trio of Semoy Hackett, Kai Selvon and Kamaria Durant all moved into today’s women’s 200m semis.

Hackett was third in heat one in 23.37, Selvon was fourth in heat four in 23.33 and Durant was third in heat five, also in 23.33.

Sparkle McKnight booked a place in tomorrow’s final of the women’s 400m hurdles after finishing second in the first, of two preliminary round heats yesterday. McKnight crossed the finish line in 55.15, behind Scotland’s Eilidh Doyle (54.80) while Canada’s Sage Watson (55.43) was third.

Ayanna Alexander, in the women’s triple jump final, placed sixth out of 11 participants with a best leap of 13.47 metres. Taking the medals were Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams (14.64m) and Shanieka Ricketts (14.52m), as well as Thea Lafond of Dominica (13.92m).

In badminton, Naim Mohammed had a mixed day in his respective first round matches, at the Carrara Sports Arena.

In the men’s singles, Mohammed took care of Cameroon’s Antoine Owona Ndimako 21-17, 21-9. But, in the men’s doubles, the tandem of Mohammed and Nicholas Bonkowsky were hammered 21-4, 21-6 by Malaysia’s Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh.

There were also mixed results for TT in table tennis (both men’s and women’s singles), at the Oxenford Studios.

Aaron Wilson, in Group Two, brushed aside Tuvalu’s Kalton Melton 11-3, 11-1, 11-4, 11-6 and Vanuatu’s Yoshua Shing 15-13, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11. But Yuvraaj Dookram, in Group Three, was beaten by Malaysia’s Chee Feng Leong 11-6, 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3 and Ghana’s Felix Lartey 11-5, 11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9.

In Group 11, veteran Dexter St Louis swept aside Uganda’s Ronald Nyaika 11-6, 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 but was hammered by Northern Ireland’s Ashley Robinson 11-2, 11-6, 14-12, 11-8.

And St Louis’ stepdaughter Rheann Chung, in her Group Three fixtures, blanked Cynthia Kwabi of Ghana 11-4, 11-2, 13-11, 11-3 and Sri Lanka’s Erandi Warusawithana 11-8, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7.

TT shooters had a rough day at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

In the men’s 50-metre rifle prone qualification, Marlon Moses placed 25th out of 30 with 601.3 points, and did not progress to yesterday’s final.

And, on the second and last day of the queen’s prize pairs finals, the TT duo of Michael Perez and Delborn Joseph finished bottom of the back, in the 16th position, with a score of 500-20v.

England (Parag Patel and David Luckman) won with a score of 584-61v, followed by Wales (Chris Watson and Gareth Morris) with 582-58v and Scotland (Alexander Walker and Ian Shaw) with 582-49v.

TT also had a tough outing in the Squash Courts at the Oxenford Studios, as the pair of Charlotte Knaggs and Kale Wilson were spanked 11-4, 11-4 by Malaysia’s Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal.

TT’s participation in beach volleyball came to an end yesterday as the men’s pair of Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart were eliminated in the quarter-final stage.

The TT duo were beaten 21-15, 21-14 by the New Zealand twosome of Ben O’Dea and Sam O’Dea in a 37-minute encounter, at the Coolangatta Beach Court.

Boxer Nigel Paul’s debut at the Games lasted only one day as he was beaten by four points to one in his heavyweight quarter-final bout against India’s Satish Kumar, at the Oxenford Studios.

Today’s action will see TT athletes featuring in track and field, rifle shooting, table tennis, badminton and squash.