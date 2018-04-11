Request for "new info" on Smith blanked

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein was blanked by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young when he asked whether it had been confirmed that axed minister in the Housing Ministry Darryl Smith had engaged in misconduct.

He was following up on an urgent question he had posed in Senate on Wednesday. Hosein had asked what was the "new information" the Prime Minister received based on which he revoked the appointment of Smith as minister in the Housing Ministry on Tuesday.

Young responded every ministerial appointment was within the sole discretion of the prime minister and as was announced on Tuesday the Prime Minister appointed a very specially formulated committee "with the right asset base to do a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the facts with respect to this matter and the honourable Prime Minister will await the outcome of that report, what is found in that report, and we ask that the rest of the population also do so because we will then release the necessary facts of what is found in that report to the public at the appropriate time."

Hosein said with Smith's dismissal and Rowley's previously announcement he had confidence in him (and all his ministers) he asked whether it had been discovered that any misconduct had taken place by Smith.

Young responded: "As I just outlined the way this Government operates is a full investigation is taking place. When the report coming out of that full investigation is presented to the honourable Prime Minister he will then discuss the matters related and coming out of that report."