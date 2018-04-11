PNM Women slam Jearlean

UNC Deputy Political Leader Jearlean John.

THE People's National Movement's (PNM) Women's League today slammed United National Congress (UNC) deputy leader Jearlean John for comments she made about former sport minister Darryl Smith at a UNC public meeting in Tableland on Monday. John said Smith should repay the $150,000 the Sport Ministry paid in a settlement to his former personal assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau.

In a statement, the League's public relations officer Lisa Morris-Julien said John, " cannot talk about morality in public office, until she has addressed the allegations that are before the Court in the Eden Gardens of $120 million of taxpayers’ money being used unlawfully."

Morris-Julien added, "We await her response to that with bated breath." Morris-Julien asked what was John's role in the UNC, since the "role of deputy political leader is usually given to someone who worked their way through the party’s rank and file."

She said John should explain, "if there was a non-disclosure regarding her true role in the UNC during her tenure as managing director of HDC (Housing Development Corporation)?" Morris-Julien said the League wanted to remind the UNC and its leader, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, that, " sexual harassment does not only occur between a subordinate and a superior but also between people of equal standing who do not want those advances."

She added, "It is not confined to men harassing women but also women harassing women and men harassing men." On the UNC's "tiresome calls for an election, Morris-Julien said, "We know that is the only weapon in their arsenal." Morris-Julien said Persad-Bissessar did not call any elections after she fired Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, Herbert Volney and other people from her former government.