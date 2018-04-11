Pay maintenance online

PARENTS who have been ordered by the court to pay child maintenance fees can now do so online.

In a release yesterday, the National Information and Communication Technology Ltd said parents no longer have to wait in line or take time off from their jobs to make the payments.

The service, called CourtPay, was launched last month by the Judiciary, WiPay and ttconnect.

If you do not have internet access, the service will also be available soon at any of ttconnect’s seven service centres, in Princes Town, Chaguanas, Tobago, Sangre Grande, Arima, Curepe and St James.

The payments at the ttconnect offices can only be done via credit or top-up cards.

The release says hopefully in the future all court fees can be paid using this system.