MP reports threats to police: Cops to question "Wackerman"

Oropouche East MP, Roodal Moonilal

Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal accompanied by United National Congress (UNC) Senator Gerald Ramdeen went to the Port of Spain CID on Wednesday afternoon and reported threats made against Moonilal and Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar by a 31-year-old Chaguanas entertainer.

The man who is known in the entertainment industry as "Wackerman" reportedly issued the threats on his Facebook page. The threats were first reported to Special Branch and MP Moonilal was advised to report the matter to the Port of Spain CID. At around 1.20 pm on Tuesday, the MP and Senator met with the head of the Port of Spain CID ASP Ajith Persad and Inspector Rajesh Gokool. A formal report was made by MP Moonilal and Newsday understands that the entertainer is expected to be questioned by police shortly.