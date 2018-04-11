Missing man found dead

Naziroon Cooper, mother of Daniel Cooper of Pond Street Vistablla , cries for her son Daniel , who went missing on Tuesday but was found dead today Wednesday at Princes Town. Photo by Vashti Singh

Daniel Cooper, the Vistabella man who was reported missing on Monday, was found dead earlier today.

Daniel’s mother, Naziroon Cooper, said police found his decomposing body in a bushy area in Borde Narve around 9am. He had been shot in the head.

His white Bluebird Slyphy sedan, which he had been driving when he disappeared, was also found today around 9am in Realise Road, Barrackpore.

Daniel, 29, left his jobsite at Esau Oilfield in Gulf View around 4.30pm on Monday to pick up his three-year-old daughter from daycare in Palmiste.

Staff there contacted his mother when Daniel failed to show up.

