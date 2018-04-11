Judge: CEPEP must pay

A High Court judge has declined to set aside judgement against the CEPEP Company Ltd to pay a local contractor. Justice Nadia Kangaloo on Monday refused an application by CEPEP to set aside the judgement in favour of Tora Bora Construction. She previously declined to grant a stay to CEPEP preventing Tora Bora from auctioning off items seized from the state entity.

High Court marshals on February 15 levied on CEPEP for failing to comply with a court order to pay close to $2 million owed to Tora Bora. The items seized included furniture, vehicles and computers. Accompanied by contractor Imtiaz Mohammed and the police, High Court marshals moved into the Ste Madeleine premises where eight vehicles and truckloads of furniture, appliances, computers, water pumps and other assets were confiscated.

In December, CEPEP was ordered to pay $1,962,947.36 to Mohammed for money owed since March/April 2015.

Mohammed said he was awarded a contract under the Health Sector Initiative to undertake remedial works at the St Joseph Health Centre. He said that for the past two and a half years he has been trying to get his money.

Mohammed said he had no choice as his business was suffering and he cannot meet his financial debts. He said the assets seized might only cover 30 or 40 per cent of the debt owed.