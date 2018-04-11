Improvement in funding scholars

The number of national scholars with funding issues has been reduced from more than 100 to less than 70, Education Minister Anthony Garcia says. Last month, he revealed that of 583 scholars abroad, those with difficulties numbered 102.

He said some of the problems identified were outstanding status letters, transcripts and invoices from the scholars themselves or from missions; and scholars for academic year 2017 to 2018 whose contracts have not been signed to date. He reported from March 14, sufficient funds have been released to cover the majority of the outstanding payments.

In an update, Garcia told Newsday that 38 students have rectified their positions and the number outstanding now stands at 64. The information, Garcia said, was that all of the 64 had not completed the requisite paperwork and he appealed to them to comply with instructions and requirements. He explained when this is not done, it keeps back processing and the ministry cannot process payments in a piecemeal manner but has to apply for funds with a substantial amount.

“Let all our scholars know, in particular our overseas scholars, everything is being done to ensure they receive necessary support both financial and emotional.” He said the education ministry will try its best to give students their stipends and expenses in a timely manner and advised anyone with issues to contact the Student Services Division to have them straightened out.

“We will not abandon our students. We will work with them,” Garcia. A parent of a national scholar who asked not to be named said her daughter has had delays with the disbursement including recently but received money before Easter weekend. She predicted, however, that she would experience the same problem at the end of June again.

She said when her daughter travelled in September it was easier to pay her airfare and submit a reimbursement form but up to today the ministry cannot tell her when she will be reimbursed. “That is unacceptable.”