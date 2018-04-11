Good riddance Kamla reacts to Smith’s firing

Opposition leader and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has knocked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for the sex scandal at the Sport Ministry in the aftermath of yesterday’s firing of former Sport Minister and minister in the Ministry of Housing Darryl Smith.

Four days ago, Persad-Bissessar said, Rowley had confidence in every member of his Cabinet and one day ago, he still had confidence in Smith despite the swirl of allegations reported in the media. “Today (yesterday), claiming ‘new information’ was received, Rowley finally removed Smith from his Cabinet, but failed to let the people of this country know what were his reasons for doing so.”

She said Rowley’s action raised more questions than answers, chief of which is, what is the “new information” the he received that led to his change of heart on Smith.

“What could be worse than what was already reported in the media?” she asked as she insisted that in the circumstances, such “new information” cannot be withheld.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, she called on Rowley to immediately release the “new information” to the public. “We also call on Rowley to explain why, despite the information in the media, he failed to take action against Smith as he should have done immediately.”

She slammed the PM’s decision to appoint a committee to investigate by asking, “Investigate what? The prime minister cannot claim he did not know yesterday morning that an investigation was done, the parties agreed and monies were paid.”

She said the saga represents one of the lowest points in Rowley’s administration and his “erratic and unstable actions” did not inspire confidence but raises very serious questions about his leadership.

“How much longer will Government continue to hide information from the general public when sexual harassment and taxpayers’ monies are involved?”