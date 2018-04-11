Energy blocks to be offered

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Franklin Khan. FILE PHOTO

Energy Minister Franklin Khan said on Monday, blocks will be offered for competitve bidding in the shallow and onshore areas in 2018. He said blocks in deep water acreages will be offered for bidding in 2019.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Khan said five blocks have been identified in shallow waters. These will be made available in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. He added one block will be made onshore this year. Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said the Hilton Trinidad earned US$17.5 million in foreign exchange last year.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said there were claims totalling $148 million from CEPEP contractors. Hosein said there are procedures to verify claims before payments are made. Hosein said all claims will be treated fairly.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said 12 of 19 lifeguards assigned to work at Maracas Beach on February 12, were on duty when a senior citizen drowned.

In response to another question, Dillon said there are six juvenile detention suites in nine police divisions in the country. He said suites in Belmont, Maraval and Cumuto will be completed in fiscal 2018 at a cost of $1,536,000.