Central FC refute claims of non-submittal of forms

CENTRAL FC owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brent Sancho has refuted claims made in a recent report that the club is one of many who may be provisionally suspended from local football over alleged failure to meet compliance regulations set by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

According to the report, 14 clubs, including former three-time Pro League champions Central FC, did not meet the March 31 2018 deadline to prove their compliance.

But Sancho has rubbished those claims made in the report.

He stated, in a recent telephone interview, “We’ve submitted everything on the 29th (of March). We have correspondence that we submitted it, so there is no issue.” The former Minister of Sport added, “We haven’t received anything from the TTFA. In fact, we were in a fabulous three-day symposium with UEFA and the president (of TTFA David John-Williams) was around so I suspect if anything was wrong we would have been told then.” When contacted for a comment, TTFA general secretary Justin Latapy-George, pointed out that the issue regarding clubs who may have missed the deadline for submitting forms, will be discussed at the TTFA Board level later this week.