4 policemen surrender

NALINEE SEELAL

FOUR policemen were in custody last night after they surrendered to officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) who were investigating allegations of assault. The four, including a Corporal and three Constables were assigned to the Western Division Task Force. Sources said they surrendered yesterday afternoon telling officers they were told that they (the four) are the subjects of an investigation.

Earlier this year, a Diego Martin man accompanied by his step-father who is a policeman, went to the PSB where the former claimed he was beaten by the four officers. A medical report was tendered to investigators and the probe commenced.

Two of the four were placed in a cell at the Barataria police station while the other two are in a cell at the Central Police Station in Port of Spain. Sources said once the investigation is completed, the case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) where advice will be sought on how to proceed in terms of whether or not criminal charges could be laid.