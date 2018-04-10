Trepte, Otero star at Aquathlon Championships

Liam Trepte signals he’s number one in his age group on Sunday at the National Aquathlon Championships.

SHERDON PIERRE

Liam Trepte and Teresa Otero were crowned male and female winners in the 16-19 age group as the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation (TTTF) held the National Aquathlon Championships on Sunday at Las Cuevas. The Championships doubles as qualifiers for the 2018 Carifta Championships, the CAMTri Junior American Championships in Brazil and the Youth Olympic Games qualifier in Ecuador.

Trepte recorded a blistering time of 26 minutes and two seconds to complete the 1km swim and 3km run course. Logan Raymond (26:23) was second in the category while Johnathon Thompson (26:58) finished third. Among the women, Teresa Otero stopped the clock at 28:30, followed by Kirsten St.Omer (29:01) in second and Rachel Grosberg (29:16) in third place. Keanu Otero grabbed the gold medal in the Adult category in a time of 26 minutes and 46 seconds, almost nine minutes clear of his nearest challenger. Angelo Clark placed second with 35:08 while Tim Sinanan claimed the bronze medal a few seconds later at 35:36. Magda Leschick was in a class of her own winning the female adult title in a time of 36:27.

Renee Darwent captured the silver medal in 39:08, and Kristy Ramsumair settled for the bronze medal, clocking 44:13. The 13-15 age group had a shorter course with a distance of 500 metres swimming and 2km running. Troy Llanos emerged as the winner on his 15th birthday, clocking 15:19. Peter Trepte got the silver medal (16:07) over Jaidan Harris (16:25) who secured the bronze medal. In the girls equivalent, Zahra Gaskin captured the gold medal comfortably in 17:18, but it was a close finish for the next two spots with Ashleigh Scott (18:01) edging Amy Pounder (18:03) for second place.

Other results:

Boys 11-12

1. James Castagne- Hay (8:24)

2. Dante Pichery (8:27)

3. Alec Mendes (9:19)

Girls 11-12

1. Makaira Wallace (8:52)

2. Mekelle Cedeno (8:57)

3. Isis Gaskin (9:34)

TT CAMTri Junior American Championships team:

Male – Logan Raymond and Hayden Reid

Female – Kirsten St. Omer and Rachel Grosberg

Youth Olympic Games Qualifier team

Male – Johnathon Thompson and Jean-Marc Granderson.

Female – Kirsten St. Omer and Rachel Grosberg