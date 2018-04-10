Tobago man to be charged for stealing truck

A 43-year-old man of Moriah is expected to be charged with larceny of a truck and larceny of Nestle products valued at $78,000 which were stolen on Holy Thursday, last month.

The suspect was detained last Tuesday afternoon on Independence Square, Port of Spain by officers of the PoS CID led by Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including Insp Rajesh Gokool, Insp Bruno and Sgt Dollaway.

The suspect was taken to the PoS CID where he was questioned and kept in custody.

On Holy Thursday, the driver of a three-tonne truck parked close to the Port Authority along Wrightson Road and went into the compound to secure documents for the truck to be loaded on a cargo vessel bound for Tobago.

However, when the driver returned he realised his truck was missing. The truck was loaded with Nestle products. A report was made to the Port Police and the Port of Spain CID.

The truck was later recovered in Diego Martin minus the products.

Officers carried out further investigations and received a tip-off that the suspect was seen walking along Independence Square which led to his arrest.