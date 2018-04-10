SEPOS whip Technocrats for FLOW volleyball crown

Glamorgan’s Jalicia Ross retrieves the ball against West Side Stars in the women’s final of the Flow Volleyball League on Sunday at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) grabbed the men’s division of the FLOW Premier Volleyball League 2018 after defeating Technocrats 3-1 on Sunday evening at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

SEPOS overpowered their opponents on the night, especially with the powerful combination of eventual MVP Brandon Legall and veteran Nolan Tash. They blew away Technocrats in the first set, racing to a 25-16 set victory. They continued their dominance in the match by winning the second set 25-15 with relative ease.

Technocrats finally got their rhythm going with Marlon Phillip and Nicholas Prescott combining well with setter Marcus Moore.

They surged to an 18-23 lead in the third set but SEPOS stunned them with six straight points to take the lead 24-23. But Technocrats held their nerve to regain the lead and take the set 28-26 to stretch the final to a fourth set.

The Port of Spain based-SEPOS ended any uncertainty about the outcome, however, dominating the fourth set 25-8 to lift the trophy and clinch the $12,500 cheque. Technocrats received $7,500 for their second place finish.

Special Awards Men

Best digger: Newton Grant

Best outside:Marlon Phillip, Brandon Legall

Best middle: Kwesi Daniel, Akim Bush

Best libero: Clinton Williams

Best setter: Kameron Donald

Best opposite:Nicholas Prescott

Best server:Marlon Phillip

Best receiver:Joshua Mohammed

MVP: Brandon Legal

Special Awards Women

Best digger/libero: Cheniel Millette

Best outside: Malikda Davidson, Shushanna Marshal

Best middle: Malika Charles, Kaylon Cruikshank

Best setter: Arianne Matthew

Best opposite: Phylecia Armstrong

Best server: Suraya Chase

Best receiver: Latifah Gonzales

MVP: Kaylon Cruickshank