SEPOS whip Technocrats for FLOW volleyball crown
South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) grabbed the men’s division of the FLOW Premier Volleyball League 2018 after defeating Technocrats 3-1 on Sunday evening at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.
SEPOS overpowered their opponents on the night, especially with the powerful combination of eventual MVP Brandon Legall and veteran Nolan Tash. They blew away Technocrats in the first set, racing to a 25-16 set victory. They continued their dominance in the match by winning the second set 25-15 with relative ease.
Technocrats finally got their rhythm going with Marlon Phillip and Nicholas Prescott combining well with setter Marcus Moore.
They surged to an 18-23 lead in the third set but SEPOS stunned them with six straight points to take the lead 24-23. But Technocrats held their nerve to regain the lead and take the set 28-26 to stretch the final to a fourth set.
The Port of Spain based-SEPOS ended any uncertainty about the outcome, however, dominating the fourth set 25-8 to lift the trophy and clinch the $12,500 cheque. Technocrats received $7,500 for their second place finish.
Special Awards Men
Best digger: Newton Grant
Best outside:Marlon Phillip, Brandon Legall
Best middle: Kwesi Daniel, Akim Bush
Best libero: Clinton Williams
Best setter: Kameron Donald
Best opposite:Nicholas Prescott
Best server:Marlon Phillip
Best receiver:Joshua Mohammed
MVP: Brandon Legal
Special Awards Women
Best digger/libero: Cheniel Millette
Best outside: Malikda Davidson, Shushanna Marshal
Best middle: Malika Charles, Kaylon Cruikshank
Best setter: Arianne Matthew
Best opposite: Phylecia Armstrong
Best server: Suraya Chase
Best receiver: Latifah Gonzales
MVP: Kaylon Cruickshank