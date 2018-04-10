Mom: Ahye’s gold for the nation’s youths Historic birthday for TT sprinter

Raquel Ahye, mother of Commonwealth 100m champ Michelle-Lee Ahye, shows framed Newsday clippings of her daughter at her home in Carenage yesterday.

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye sprinted into the history books yesterday, winning this country’s first ever women’s gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, currently being held at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Ahye, who celebrated her 26th birthday in Australia yesterday, gave herself a birthday to remember for a lifetime. The Carenage native won TT’s second medal at the 2018 Games, with victory in the the women’s 100-metre sprint at the Carrara Stadium. The final was dubbed a battle between TT and Jamaica with each country offering three sprinters each.

Drawn in lane four, Ahye came out the blocks early and went in front after the first 50 metres. Jamaica’s Christania Williams, who was next to her in lane five, tried to keep pace but Ahye never relinquished her lead, as she crossed the finish line in 11.14 seconds.

Williams followed in 11.21 while another Jamaican, Gayon Evans, got bronze in 11.22.

Asha Phillip of England, who had the fastest time (11.21) in Sunday’s semi-finals, was fourth in 11.28 while Natasha Morrison of Jamaica was fifth in 11.31.

A pair of TT runners, youth sensation Khalifa St Fort (11.37) and Reyare Thomas (11.51) were sixth and seventh respectively, with Ghana’s Halutie Hor (11.54) rounding off the field.

The national women’s 100m sprint queen was quoted as saying, “I think my family and country will be very proud. It means a lot to me to represent Trinidad and Tobago.”

Ahye’s family was in a joyous mood at their Carenage residence yesterday as the celebrations began.

Her mother Raquel, speaking to the media, relayed brief conversations she held with Michelle-Lee before and after the race.

About their pre-race chat, Ahye’s mother said, “She said ‘mommy, I’m going out and giving myself that birthday present’. And she really gave myself that birthday present.”

And, after the historic run, her mom revealed, “We just spoke briefly. I (asked) ‘how you’re feeling?’ and she said, ‘mommy I’m feeling good’. She’s proud of herself.”

The Carenage community is rejoicing as well with the success of one of their own.

“When I was walking up the road (they were saying) ‘congrats momsy’. Carenage people have been there. They’re supportive,” Raquel said.

She called on parents, communities and sporting bodies to continue to show support for TT athletes, in good and bad times.

“She went out there to achieve something and she did it,” said Raquel. “Parents, take this advice from me, encourage your children and push them because this feeling does not (leave) you, to see all your children’s pictures and say ‘hard work pays off’.

She said it was not all smooth sailing for her daughter who overcame a lot of challenges. “Many times she’ll say, ‘mommy, I’m getting tired, I’m getting fed-up’. People must understand athletes, when they go out there, it’s not nice. They have to train in the snow, rain, fog. It has no rest day for them. It’s from Sunday to Sunday, to reach where they have to reach right now.”

She continued, “From the age of seven, Michelle is running. And she keeps on running. Her medal is not for her alone, it’s for the nation, to show (fellow) athletes you can do it too. If she could do it, all of all you could do it.”

To the critics, the proud mother stressed, “Please people, stop bashing our athletes. Come out there and support. It’s not a nice thing to see that it’s having sports and only a handful of people in the stadium. It’s only $20 (most of the time). I pay. (People tend to) say ‘you’re Michelle-Lee’s mommy’ but I say ‘no, I’m a spectator’. I pay my money (to see) any sports.”

She urged sporting bodies to pay attention to the budding crop of athletes and not allow them to fall prey to criminal activities.

“Our athletes are going for the guns and dying for no reason. Our athletes are going to the streets,” she said. “We have too much talent here. I’m just begging Trinidad and Tobago to support these athletes who have nothing.”

Ahye’s Commonwealth Games is over after sticking to a decision to not compete in the 4x100m relay event.