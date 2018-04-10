Man on fraud charges denied bail

CHAGUANAS mechanic Lyndon Rodriguez, 29, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate yesterday charged with seven fraud offences in which he was accused of using fake documents to obtain $10,000 worth of gambling tickets from a casino.

Rodriguez of Cashew Gardens, is alleged to have committed the offences at Five Star Private Members Club in Price Plaza at Endeavour, Chaguanas, on April 3. He appeared in the First Court, before Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine who did not call on him to plead, as the charges were indictable. PC Hosein of the Fraud Squad laid the charges.

According to the charges read out in court, Rodriguez used fake RBC Master and Visa cards and identification card to get the gambling tickets. Police charged him with having counterfeit cards and uttering forged documents. Defence attorney Ramraj Harripersad said his client is a father of two.

The attorney requested bail saying his client has no previous convictions. However, Rodriguez has a pending case for firearm possession at the Chaguanas court. Antoine denied bail and transferred the matter to the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court, ordering Rodriguez to return to court today.

