Female SRP pointed out in ID parade

A 29-year-old female Special Reserve Police constable who was detained at her El Socorro home on Sunday, was pointed out in an identification parade on Sunday afternoon in connection with the alleged smuggling of contraband items for the benefit of a prisoner.

The officer with over five years’ service was pointed out by another prisoner.

Yesterday she remained detained at the Port of Spain CID and investigators were in the process of interviewing other people to assist them in the investigation.

It is alleged last Friday the officer allegedly took a brown bag into her possession and placed it in the cell of remand prisoner Andre “Famo” Lavia.

Lavia was charged with the murder of prison officer Devanand Boodoosingh.

That same day, around 1.05 pm, the bag left in Lavia’s cell was found by police and when it was searched, it contained a cell phone, a small quantity of marijuana and three cigarettes.

Head of the PoS CID Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad ordered an immediate investigation into the find which led to the SRP being detained.