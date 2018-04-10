Dad disappears while on his way to pick up daughter from daycare

Daniel Cooper went missing on Monday evening around 4.30pm. He was last seen driving his white Bluebird Slyphy, PDB 8148.

A Vistabella mother is pleading for the public’s help to find her son, Daniel Cooper, who disappeared on Monday while on his way to pick up his daughter at her daycare.

Naziroon Cooper told the Newsday that Daniel, 29, who is employed at Esau Oilfield in Gulf View, left his workplace at around 4.30pm on Monday as was customary. He was driving his white Bluebird Sylphy sedan, registration PDB 8148 at the time. The vehicle is also missing.

Naziroon said Daniel would usually pick up his three-year-old daughter at her Palmiste daycare before going home.

At around 5.15pm, Naziroon said the daycare staff contacted the family to say the child had not been picked up.

After trying to reach Daniel without success, the family launched a search party.

But despite their efforts, there seemed to be no trace of the young father.

A report was made to the San Fernando CID and a bulletin was put out by police for the vehicle.

In tears this morning, Naziroon begged anyone with information to contact the police at 555, 999, 800-TIPS, any police station or her family at 354-1563.