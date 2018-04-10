Bail for woman who allegedly struck boyfriend with iron

A woman who allegedly struck her boyfriend in the head with a piece of iron at his home has been granted $100,000 bail by a San Fernando magistrate.

Shelly Sookoo, 37, appeared yesterday in the First Court before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine who read the charge. It is alleged that between March 29 and 30, she wounded Shawn Brown with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. The alleged incident occurred at his home at Aripo Drive in Tarodale, near Ste Madeleine.

The magistrate did not call upon Sookoo, a mother of two, to enter a plea because police laid the charge indictably. Cpl Dhunkharie of the Ste Madeleine Police Station laid the charge.

Attorney Subhas Panday represented Sookoo who he said has a fixed address as Tamana Avenue, also at Tarodale. He told the magistrate that while Sookoo’s marital status is single, she is in a common-law relationship with Brown.

Panday said she is the mother of two children, ages 18 and 20, and is a worker with CEPEP. In his bail application, Panday said Sookoo does not have pending matters or previous convictions.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said Brown is at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition with an injury to his head.

The magistrate granted the surety bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace with a cash alternative of $20,000. As a condition of the bail bond, Sookoo must report to the Ste Madeleine Police Station on Wednesdays between 6 am and 6 pm. Antoine adjourned the case to April 26.