Agri Minister praises local poultry industry As Arawak turns 20

The local poultry industry is a solid example of how Government policy, private capital, the country’s best human resources and a supportive consumer base, can build success within the agro-industry.

This from Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries at a dinner and awards ceremony hosted by Arawak and Company Ltd at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday. He was addressing the impact of Arawak’s resilience over its 20-year history as a producer of over 18 million birds annually and a variety of over 60 chicken products.

Minister Rambharat said that apart from being “among the leaders in quality”, Arawak possesses a “superior product line”, which assured its spot “on plates across the country”. He said: “Companies like Arawak were built on incentives and support put in place many years ago which are sustained through a facilitative environment that is still maintained.

Poultry is a major contributor to local agriculture, creating value and employing more than 12,000 persons locally.”

The ceremony, which honoured the long and meritorious service of Arawak’s staff as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, acknowledged — in particular — the sterling leadership style and astute business acumen of the company’s founder, the late Alphan Nazir Muhammad, whose tenure was lauded for his acquisition and consolidated management of four companies in the late 1990s.

In paying homage to the legacy of his late father, Jaabir Muhammad took time to recognise the key contributions of the current Managing Director Shayam Ali, whose unwavering loyalty, hard work and dedication, was deemed akin to the company’s continued survival and success. Minister Rambharat said of the company’s double-decade milestone: “Reaching twenty years in its current ownership and management is a tremendous achievement and indeed, a testament to the continued strength of the local agro-industry.”