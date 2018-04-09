Taxi driver killed in accident

AN early morning collision at Ste Madeleine yesterday claimed the life of 58-year-old taxi driver Raffick Ali, a father of two from Moruga.

Up to yesterday evening, the five survivors including a policeman were receiving treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Reports are shortly after 5 am yesterday, Ali of Perry Young Road in Indian Walk was driving his green Nissan B-14 west along Tasker Road in Ste Madeleine.

Eyewitnesses said that another driver, later identified as an off-duty policeman, was driving in the opposite direction and attempted to overtake another car. However, his car crashed head-on into Ali’s.

Ali, who plied the Princes Town-San Fernando route, died at the scene. His four passengers and the policeman received injuries and were taken to the hospital. Ali lived with his wife Sandra and their daughter, Shelly. The couple’s other daughter identified only as Bunny lives in England.

Shelly said her father was a cautious driver and who only on Friday celebrated his birthday quietly with relatives.

He left home at about 4 am and promised to return with doubles later the same day. At about 6 am, relatives received a phone call about the accident and went to the scene.

“He still had on his seat belt and his passenger were already taken to the hospital. He was heading to San Fernando with a full trip when the accident happened. My dad was a quiet person and loved to play cards,” Shelly said.

Ste Madeleine police are investigating.

