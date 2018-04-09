Stolen van recovered

A van which was stolen in San Fernando on Saturday night, was yesterday morning recovered by Southern Division Police.

At about 10.15 pm Saturday, the victims visited friends at Block 6 Palmiste, San Fernando to collect empty barrels. They were driving in a silver Izuzu DMax truck with the license plate TDD 8029.

As they arrived at the house, they were confronted by three bandits who were in a silver AD Wagon. The men, who were all armed pointed their guns at the driver of the truck and the occupants of the house. The bandits relieved the victim of his cellphone a quantity of cash and the van, before escaping the scene.

A report was made to officers of the Southern Division, and yesterday at about 9.30 am, during an exercise led by Inspector Gadjadar and conducted by Cpl Mohammed and PC Noel, the truck was found in Green Acres, Cross Crossing. Police sources said the van was found, thanks to a tip-off by a concerned citizen who said they saw the vehicle abandoned in the area.