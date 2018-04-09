SRP charged with larceny of jewellery from colleague

A 29-year-old special reserve police constable assigned to the community police section was arrested at a football field near the St James Police Barracks on Friday by Belmont police and charged with larceny of a gold ring and chain, valued at $5,000.

The officer, who has four years’ service was arrested following extensive investigation by officers of the PoS CID under the supervision of Acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including inspector Mark Maraj, Cpl Henry and PC Madiera.

According to reports, another SRP who is a colleague of the detained officer went to the St James Police Barracks on Tuesday to practice at a football field. He reportedly left his gold chain and ring in an area of the barracks which is designated as a change room. The SRP returned at around 8 pm and realised the jewellery was missing. He made a report to the St Clair Police and Insp Maraj and other police officers made extensive inquiries. This led them to a pawn shop in Port of Spain where the jewellery was recovered. Officers went to the St Barbs home of the SRP and searched the premises but he was not at home at the time. The same team of officers then went to the St James Barracks and detained the suspect, who was engaged in a football practice match.

He was taken to the Belmont Police Station where he was charged by Cpl Henry and will appear before a POS Magistrate today.