Shauna Valentine wins twice at Trinity Cup
TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Shauna Valentine won twice in Group Six, in the Girls Under-14 category, yesterday as the Bmobile-sponsored ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup 2018 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
In the morning session, Valentine had a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 win over St Lucia’s Iyana Paul. And she followed up with a come-from-behind 1-4, 4-2, 4-1 victory over Barbados’ Dana Bryan in the afternoon session.
During the morning, Bryan registered a 4-1, 4-0 triumph over TT’s Haleigh Fabres but, later in the day, Fabres inflicted a 4-0, 4-0 trouncing on Iyana Paul.
Action will continue tomorrow and run until April 15.
Other Results:
Girls 14-and-Under –
Group 1: Isabel Abraham (TT) bt Alysa Elliot (St Lucia) 4-1, 4-0; Deborah Dominguez Collado (Guatemala) bt Isabel Abraham 4-0, 4-1.
Group 2: Maria Honore (TT) bt Ella Carrington (TT) 4-0, 4-0; Ximena Morales (Guatemala) bt Maria Honore 4-0, 4-1.
Group 3: Sibley Charles (Antigua/Barbuda) bt Chelsea Mukerji (Canada) 4-1, 1-4, 4-1; Keesa Lee Young (TT) bt Chelsea Mukerji 4-0, 4-1.
Group 4: Cameron Wong (TT) bt Charlotte Ready (TT) 4-2, 4-1; Kaylee Kirovong (United States) bt Charlotte Ready 4-5, 4-1, 4-1.
Group 5: Zara Ghuran (TT) bt Jorja Mederick (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-1; Aalisha Alexis (TT) bt Zara Ghuran 4-0, 4-2.
Boys 14-and-Under –
Group 1: Daniel Cabelleros (Guatemala) bt Saqiv Williams (TT) 4-0, 4-2; Sham Manchikanti (India) bt Tim Pasea (TT) 4-0, 3-5, 4-2.
Group 2: Emmanuel Munoz (Dominican Republic) bt Arden Rosemond (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Shae Millington (TT) bt Christopher Roberts (TT) 4-1, 4-2.
Group 3: Yannick Issa (Suriname) bt Charles Devaux (TT) 5-3, 4-5 (0), 5-4 (3); Sebastien Byng (TT) bt Saige Charlemagne (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.
Group 4: Kyle Kerry (TT) bt Jamal Alexis (TT) 4-0, 4-2; Nathan Elliott (St Lucia) bt Emmanuel Porther (TT) 4-2, 5-3.
Group 5: Ethan Wong (TT) bt Sebastien Sylvester (TT) 4-1, 4-0; Zachery Byng (TT) bt Peterson George (St Lucia) 5-3, 1-4, 4-1.
Group 6: Joaquin Guilleme (Nicaragua) bt Josh Gonzales (TT) 4-2, 4-2; Thomas Chung (TT) bt Drew Quashie (TT) 4-0, 4-0.
Group 7: David Rodriguez (TT) bt Nicholas Ready (TT) 4-2, 4-1; Sebastian Medica Sandoval (Mexico) bt Yan Kodjoed (French Guiana) 4-1, 4-2.
Group 8: Luca Shamsi (TT) bt Jace Quashie (TT) 4-0, 4-1; Beckham Sylvester (TT) bt Saniel Bernard (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.