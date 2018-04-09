Shauna Valentine wins twice at Trinity Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s Tim Pasea in action vs India’s Sham Manchikanti yesterday at the bmobile Trinity Cup at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Shauna Valentine won twice in Group Six, in the Girls Under-14 category, yesterday as the Bmobile-sponsored ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup 2018 continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

In the morning session, Valentine had a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 win over St Lucia’s Iyana Paul. And she followed up with a come-from-behind 1-4, 4-2, 4-1 victory over Barbados’ Dana Bryan in the afternoon session.

During the morning, Bryan registered a 4-1, 4-0 triumph over TT’s Haleigh Fabres but, later in the day, Fabres inflicted a 4-0, 4-0 trouncing on Iyana Paul.

Action will continue tomorrow and run until April 15.

Other Results:

Girls 14-and-Under –

Group 1: Isabel Abraham (TT) bt Alysa Elliot (St Lucia) 4-1, 4-0; Deborah Dominguez Collado (Guatemala) bt Isabel Abraham 4-0, 4-1.

Group 2: Maria Honore (TT) bt Ella Carrington (TT) 4-0, 4-0; Ximena Morales (Guatemala) bt Maria Honore 4-0, 4-1.

Group 3: Sibley Charles (Antigua/Barbuda) bt Chelsea Mukerji (Canada) 4-1, 1-4, 4-1; Keesa Lee Young (TT) bt Chelsea Mukerji 4-0, 4-1.

Group 4: Cameron Wong (TT) bt Charlotte Ready (TT) 4-2, 4-1; Kaylee Kirovong (United States) bt Charlotte Ready 4-5, 4-1, 4-1.

Group 5: Zara Ghuran (TT) bt Jorja Mederick (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-1; Aalisha Alexis (TT) bt Zara Ghuran 4-0, 4-2.

Boys 14-and-Under –

Group 1: Daniel Cabelleros (Guatemala) bt Saqiv Williams (TT) 4-0, 4-2; Sham Manchikanti (India) bt Tim Pasea (TT) 4-0, 3-5, 4-2.

Group 2: Emmanuel Munoz (Dominican Republic) bt Arden Rosemond (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Shae Millington (TT) bt Christopher Roberts (TT) 4-1, 4-2.

Group 3: Yannick Issa (Suriname) bt Charles Devaux (TT) 5-3, 4-5 (0), 5-4 (3); Sebastien Byng (TT) bt Saige Charlemagne (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.

Group 4: Kyle Kerry (TT) bt Jamal Alexis (TT) 4-0, 4-2; Nathan Elliott (St Lucia) bt Emmanuel Porther (TT) 4-2, 5-3.

Group 5: Ethan Wong (TT) bt Sebastien Sylvester (TT) 4-1, 4-0; Zachery Byng (TT) bt Peterson George (St Lucia) 5-3, 1-4, 4-1.

Group 6: Joaquin Guilleme (Nicaragua) bt Josh Gonzales (TT) 4-2, 4-2; Thomas Chung (TT) bt Drew Quashie (TT) 4-0, 4-0.

Group 7: David Rodriguez (TT) bt Nicholas Ready (TT) 4-2, 4-1; Sebastian Medica Sandoval (Mexico) bt Yan Kodjoed (French Guiana) 4-1, 4-2.

Group 8: Luca Shamsi (TT) bt Jace Quashie (TT) 4-0, 4-1; Beckham Sylvester (TT) bt Saniel Bernard (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0.