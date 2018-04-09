Questions raised into top cop candidates’ integrity

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. Photo: Sureash Cholai

At least one candidate for the position of Commissioner of Police has been the subject of an intense investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

This was revealed by the authority's Director David West during this morning's Special Select Committee on the nomination of a Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

Responding to questions from Committee Chairman Fitzgerald Hinds at Parliament yesterday, West said a formal complaint was made against one of the candidates identified only as "Candidate F", in September 2011 and an official investigation was launched by the PCA in November that year.

West explained the complaint was made against the officer which amounted to "serious police misconduct", and the investigation was completed in October last year, which resulted in recommendations for disciplinary actions sent to the Police Service Commission.