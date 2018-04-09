Rowley appoints himself Housing Minister as Darryl Smith named deputy

PM Dr Keith Rowley

DAYS after expressing confidence in all of his Cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley reassigned Darryl Smith, Shamfa Cudjoe, Randall Mitchell, Marlene McDonald, Maxie Cuffie and himself today to different ministerial portfolios in a major Cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle saw Rowley take charge as Housing and Urban Development Minister.

Changes come in the wake of calls for Rowley to dismiss Smith after sexual harassment allegations were made against him by his former personal secretary.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Rowley advised President Paula Mae Weekes to appoint him as Housing and Urban Development Minister, in addition to his duties as Prime Minister.

Smith's appointment as Sports and Youth Affairs Minister was revoked. He has been reassigned as a Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, under Rowley who previously headed this ministry under former prime minister Patrick Manning

Cudjoe has been appointed as Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. Mitchell has been appointed Tourism Minister. Rowley also advised the President to revoke his assignment as Public Administration and Communications Minister.

He was handling that portfolio while Cuffie recuperates from a stroke he suffered last year. McDonald, who was recently appointed a minister in this ministry, has been promoted to head the ministry. Cuffie has been reassigned as a Minister in the Public Administration and Communications Ministry.

Rowley advised Weekes to make all these changes in accordance with Sections 3(9) and 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution.

New Portfolios.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development- Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development- Daryl Smith

Minister of Tourism- Randall Mitchell

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs

Minister of Public Administration and Communication- Marlene McDonald.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications- Maxie Cuffie.