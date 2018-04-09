Missing woman found safe

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

A 24-year-old Valencia woman who was reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

Ameliah Ali, left her parents business place in Arima on Friday. Efforts to contact her failed and her mother, Sherry-Ann Ali turned to social media.

Speaking to the Newsday yesterday, Sherry-Ann said around 12.10 am on Sunday, she received a phone call from the Hyatt hotel telling her Amelia had been staying there for the two nights she was missing.

Sherry-Ann said the family is happy and relieved that Amelia is home safe. She thanked members of the public for their assistance.