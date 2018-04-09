Glamorgan women retain volleyball title

Glamorgan’s Shushanna Marshall, right, strikes the ball as West Side Stars’ Malika Davidson and Amber Commissiong defend in the Flow Volleyball League final yesterday at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY ROGER JACPB

SHERDON PIERRE

Glamorgan successfully defended their women’s FLOW Volleyball League title yesterday at the Jean Pierre Complex by defeating West Side Stars 3-1.

Glamorgan started the better team by taking an early lead of 14-5 in the first set and went on to win 25-17 despite their opponents beginning to find their rhythm. The second set had a similar trend to the first with Glamorgan getting the early points and Stars staging a fightback but it was too late as Glamorgan won 25-19 to claim a two-set lead.

West Side picked up the momentum through the improved communication between setter Amber Commissiong and their best player Malika Davidson, allowing them to win a close third set 24-26 to stretch the game into a fourth set.

The fourth set was intense as both teams matched each other point for point. With the score tied at 20, Glamorgan’s captain and national player Jalicia Ross- Kydd showed her experience by winning four of the remaining points to lead her team to a thrilling 25-21 set victory and the title.

Earlier, SEPOS grabbed the women’s bronze medal over Technocrats 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16). Teneil Bruno was the leading scorer for the third place team with nine points including eight spikes.

Techno’s Andrea Kinsale was the game’s top scorer with 10 points (five spikes, four aces)

Glamorgan had little trouble in securing the men’s bronze medal when they defeated Southern United Volleyball Academy (SUVA) 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-15).