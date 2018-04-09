Fixin’ T&T: Smith must be immediately removed

ADVOCACY group Fixin’ T&T has called for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to immediately remove Darryl Smith as sport minister pending the outcome of a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into this latest scandal to rock the Rowley-led Administration.

In a release the group said the “lethal combination” of sexual harassment allegations, a $150,000 settlement with taxpayers monies and a non-disclosure agreement dictated that Smith must be removed now.

“The Government will not be permitted to hide under the translucent cloak of ‘wrongful dismissal.’

Fixin’ T&T said the scourge of sexual harassment in the workplace and everywhere else in Trinidad and Tobago must be frontally and effectively addressed.