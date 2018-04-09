Female SRP detained

A 29-year-old female SRP assigned to the Central Police station was detained at her El Socorro home yesterday in connection with the seizure a small quantity of marijuana found in the cell of a prisoner last Friday.

Yesterday officers of the PoS CID in an exercise co-ordinated by Ag Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman and Sgt Anthony Williams went to the home of the SRP shortly before 9 am and detained her.

She was taken to the PoS CID where she was being questioned by the team of officers. Last Friday, a brown bag containing a small quantity of marijuana along with a cellphone, cigarettes and other contraband items were found in the cell where murder accused Andre “Famo” Lavia was being kept prior to his appearance at the PoS Magistrates Court. It is alleged that a bag containing clothes and the drugs was made available to Lavia.

Officers carried out investigations which led to the female officer being detained.