Enterprise residents walk for peace

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim joins members of the Enterprise community for their peace march. Photo: Lincoln Holder.

Aimed at eliminating negativity in the Enterprise community, a non-governmental organisation hosted its annual community outreach programme Saturday when residents participated in a peace walk delivering empowering messages.

The Ryu Dan Dojo Youth Empowerment Centre (RDDYEC) of Railway Road in Enterprise, Chaguanas, hosted the event under the theme Make Kindness Contagious, Unity in the Community.

The peace walk was part of the programme which also included a career fair and an entertainment segment.

From 3 pm, the scores of residents gathered at the public bandstand at Railway Road where several organisations including YTEPP displayed booths.

Sensei Marva John-Logan, a member of the centre, said the event was a way to bring the community together in a harmonious way.

“It is also to bring peace back into the country and for our young men and women, who may not be on the part of the law, to see that there are alternatives to crime.

“It is for them to see they can make kindness a contiguous by being good, doing good and feeling good. Doing these things would eliminate the negativity in the community.”

The centre, formed in 2013, provides social, physical and academic programmes geared at developing youths in the Chaguanas community.

Co-founder Adrian Sealy said that while the community had a negative reputation, there were lots of good people doing good things to make the environment better.

Several organisations joined in the event including members of the US embassy based in Port of Spain.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy Dexter Payne told reporters that he and his fellow countrymen were “awfully glad” to be at the event together with RDDYEC.

“There are lots of positive energy here and we are happy to be a part of it. It is my first time being here, but we have a lot of people involved in this community in the last couple years. I think this community has a lot of potentials and we are deeply invested in the future of this community,” Payne said.

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan and MP for Chaguanas East Fazal Karim participated in the walk. Karim complimented the organisers saying the group has been doing a significant amount of work with the young children in the community.