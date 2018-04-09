Darren Bravo hits 133 as Parkites draw PowerGen

DARREN BRAVO showed he has lost little of his touch, despite his continued absence from both the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the West Indies teams, with a knock of 133 for Queen’s Park I in their TT Cricket Board National League Premiership I Division Sixth Round match yesterday.

The 2017 champions battled to a draw in their rain-affected penultimate round encounter against PowerGen at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The Parkites I resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 200 runs for six wickets with Bravo unbeaten on 93. And the left-hander totally dominated the rest of their innings, hitting all 40 runs as the Parkites I were dismissed for 240. Bravo’s knock, off 219 deliveries, was decorated with 11 fours and two sixes.

Barbados Pride fast bowler Keon Harding took six wickets for 82 runs while Teshawn Castro got 3/62.

PowerGen, who are in the bottom of the eight-team standings, were skittled out for 123 in their first innings with pace doing the trick for the Parkites.

Red Force’s Anderson Phillip claimed 4/27, Terrence Hinds 3/34 and West Indies’ Shannon Gabriel 2/20.

In their second turn at the crease, the Parkites I declared on 62/1 in 10.1 overs, immediately upon the dismissal of captain Justin Guillen for 41.

Needing 180 to win, PowerGen closed on 42 without loss with Castro on 24 and A Jones unbeaten on 16.

Other Results –

At Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground: RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UNITED 201 & 215/9 – Andre Bryce 67, Farrel Jugmohan 62, Daren Ganga 45; Imran Khan 5/57 vs ALESCON COMETS 186 – Christopher Barnwell 49, Shemroy Barrington 48, Imran Khan 23; Andre Bryce 5/53, Farrel Jugmohan 3/38. Match drawn.

At St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings: FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD 129 vs MERRY BOYS 199 – Amir Jangoo 91; Kerwyn Sirju 6/65, Yannick Ottley 2/27. Match drawn.

At Fatima Ground, Mucurapo: QUEEN’S PARK II 202 – Kirstan Kallicharan 93, Joshua Da Silva 78 not out & 18/0 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 285 – Keddy Lesporis 66, Jyd Goolie 49, Shazan Babwah 45; Darren Deonarine 4/61, Philton Williams 3/46, Dominic Drakes 2/71. Match drawn.